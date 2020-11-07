VASSALBORO – Sandra Jacques Lamothe passed away peacefully at her lakefront home on Three Mile Pond in Vassalboro on Oct. 30, 2020 after a brave battle against lung cancer. She experienced her heaven on earth, surrounded by the beauty of nature and the creatures of the lake – the eagles, loons, and birds. Three Mile Pond was her home for 41 years. She was born April 5, 1947, to Cecile (Lettre) and Maxim P. Jacques in Augusta. She graduated from Cony High School in 1965. She was previously deceased by her parents, brother Max, and nephew Michael. She leaves behind her best friend and husband of 52 years, George; a daughter, Lisa Lamothe and grandsons Grayson Petty and Casey Petty of China; a son, Scott Lamothe and grandson Dillon Lamothe; and her beloved cat Smokey. She is survived by a nephew, Steven Jacques and family from West Virginia, niece Sue-Ann Brann and family from Winslow; and sister-in-law Sandra Brann and spouse David Brann of Augusta; brother-in-laws Paul Lamothe of New Brunswick, Canada, Claude LaMothe and his wife Norma of Caribou, Roland Lamothe and wife Kathy of Gardiner, Mario Lamothe of Florida, sister-in-law Jacqueline Lamothe of Port Richey, Fla., sister-in-law Irene Bourque of Windsor; best friends and soul sisters Trish Higgins and Deb Menard which she shared many shopping trips, long talks, lunches, and special friendship; friends Mary and Steve LaCroix and family, and all the wonderful neighbors on Three Mile Pond Road, where she resided for 41 years.Sandy was a State employee for over 40 years, having worked at the Department of Labor, Department of Attorney General, and finally retiring from the Judicial Branch after 20 years.The family wishes to thank the staff at the Alfond Cancer Center. A special thanks to her primary care physician, Dr. Nathan Murray-James, for his care and support, as well as Dr. Dohner and Karen at MaineGeneral Palliative Care. At her request, no formal service will be held. Instead, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled next summer. “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” Dr. SeussCondolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

