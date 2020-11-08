April 2020 was a devastating month for residents, family members and employees at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

One by one, 14 residents of the long-term care and skilled rehabilitation facility on Route 1 died in one of the earliest and largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Maine. One was a veteran’s spouse.

Related

After one of Maine’s deadliest outbreaks, Maine Veterans Home picks up the pieces

The veterans who died had served as sailors, medics and mechanics overseas and on the home front. They included a farmer, a physician and a congressional aid, as well as fathers and grandfathers.

And they died without family members at their bedsides for their final moments, and without color guards or taps played at memorial services postponed to some future date.

Related

Models of courage: A salute to veterans and their supporters in the time of COVID-19

These are the veterans confirmed to have died with COVID-19 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough:

• John Flynn, 70, of Portland, Army, died April 30

Joseph Zagrosky, 68, of South Berwick: an Air Force veteran and retired supervisor at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

• Joseph Zagrosky, 68, of South Berwick, Air Force, April 15

Francis “Mike” Hugo, 83, of Brunswick: a decorated Marine Corps veteran, author and lobbyist who flew to Washington, D. C., with Honor Flight Maine in 2018.

• Francis “Mike” Hugo, 83, of Brunswick, Marine Corps, April 16

John “Jack” Towne, 91, of South Portland: spent three decades piloting vessels, including nuclear submarines, at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

• John “Jack” Towne, 91, of South Portland, Army, died April 17

Norman Jordan, Jr., 85, of Cape Elizabeth: a farmer and longtime owner of “The Farm” on Ocean House Road, and an unofficial town and Jordan family historian.

• Norman Jordan Jr., 85, of Cape Elizabeth, Army, died April 19

Brian McAvoy, 77, of Windham: an outdoor enthusiast who was passionate about boating, hunting and four-wheeling and loved telling stories and jokes.

• Brian McAvoy, 77, of Windham, Coast Guard, died April 19

James Paras, 92, of Scarborough: a Navy veteran who practiced podiatry for over 50 years and was a leader in Portland’s Greek Orthodox community.

• James Paras, 92, of Scarborough, Navy, died April 20

Robert “Bob” Fleury, 94, of Portland: worked for the National Weather Service in Portland for 33 years, then pursued his love for golf.

• Robert Fleury, 94, of Portland, Navy, died April 21

Lloyd Littlefield, 78, of Kennebunk: a retired machinist and outdoor enthusiast, known to carry treats for dogs at Kennebunk beaches.

• Lloyd Littlefield, 78, of Kennebunk, Marine Corps, died April 21

Paul J. Robie, 78, of Sanford, served as an Army medic during the Vietnam War, worked at York Hospital and was active in local cemetery and veterans’ groups.

• Paul Robie, 78, of Sanford, Army, died April 23

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
coronavirus, Maine Veterans Homes, Veterans Day

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles