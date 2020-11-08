TURNER – Marguerite Hird, 88, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Nov. 5, 2020.

Marguerite was born on April 24, 1932, a daughter of the late Josephine (Busque) Mathieu in Waterville where she attended Saint Francis School and graduated from Waterville High School in 1950.

Marguerite married Richard Bouthot and moved to Biddeford and then to Lewiston where she lived happily and raised her two children, Cynthia and Craig. Marguerite was most proud of her children and enjoyed participating in their sports and academic activities. Marguerite was a permanent fixture at Craig’s swim meets and Cindy’s field hockey games. Marguerite was loved by all, especially the children’s friends; Caroline, Michele, Monique and Cathy still reminisce about sun tanning, swimming and drinking Tab with “Marge”.

In addition to working in banking and raising her family, Marguerite was a gifted shopper – she could find the best bargains and would tirelessly find the right gift for the right occasion. In 1986, Marguerite left Lewiston and moved to her “house on the hill” in Turner where Richard died in 1996 and she lived through the end of her life.

On Jan. 1, 2001 Marguerite married William Hird, former owner of the Chick-A-Dee Restaurant in Turner. Bill and Marge lived a very happy life for over 20 years. Annually they had many adventures as they drove across the country in Bill’s van to his house in Southern California. They enjoyed socializing, square dancing, golfing, and taking bus trips to Canada and throughout the country.

Marguerite is survived by her husband Bill; his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; her two children, Cynthia and Craig, their six children and grandchildren; brothers Dennis Mathieu and sister Lorraine Halle; and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Richard, her sister, Theresa and her brother, Laurier “Larry”.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Philip Church on Rt. 4 in Auburn on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by committal prayers and interment at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville at 1 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, at this time, the church will allow 100 people at one given time.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Marguerite’s memory to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

Maine Chapter

383 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

for the continued research of this disease

