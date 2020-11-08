Maine State Police are asking for help locating a Lebanon woman who was last seen in Fryeburg on Saturday.

Tammy Millette is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes, state police said in a press release Sunday.

Millette was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Fryeburg, on Route 5 at the intersection of Lovell Road and Corn Shop Road. At the time, she was walking northbound away from her vehicle. She was wearing leggings and a black and gray T-shirt featuring the band Nirvana, and was also barefoot, state police said.

State police are urging anyone with knowledge of Millette’s whereabouts to call 207-624-7076, extension 9, and ask for Trooper DuBois.

