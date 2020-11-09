Press Herald photographers fanned out to record voters and candidates in an election that saw a record turnout.

In photos: A look back at historic Election Day 2020 in Maine

Many Mainers voted early or by absentee ballot, but that didn’t stop large numbers from heading to the polls Tuesday. Voters cast their votes at Scarborough High School.

A voter kneels to complete her ballot at Howard C. Reiche Community School in Portland. A record number of voters voted ahead of Election Day, with about 500,000 – close to half the number of registered voters – sending in their ballots by mail or dropping them in collection boxes.

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap estimates that more than 75 percent of the voting-age population cast ballots in the 2020 general election, which is a record. Residents vote at the Westbrook Community Center on Tuesday.

People wait to enter their ballots in a voting machine at Biddeford High School. There were lines to vote most of the day even though half of the city’s registered voters requested and returned absentee ballots before Election Day.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, outside a polling location at Merrill Auditorium in Portland, predicted a voter participation record.

Scarborough High School on Election Day. Voting was peaceful throughout Maine, with no reports of voter intimidation or interference.

A line exceeds the width of Howard C. Reiche Community School in Portland on Election Day.

A voter prepares to return his ballots at Windham High School. By midday, the wait was short.

Paul Coughlin looks over his ballot as he enters a voting booth at Kennebunk Town Hall. There were 240 Kennebunk voters who registered on Election Day.

Jade Thibodeau waits to vote in the South Portland’s Boys & Girls Club gym on Tuesday morning. With more space needed between voting stations because of the pandemic, there were fewer voting stations set up for the 2020 election. The line in the morning extended into the parking lot.

Sam Monahan registers at South Portland’s Boys & Girls Club Tuesday morning as voter deputy Ollie LaChapelle sanitizes her hands. LaChapelle has worked on Election Day for more than 25 years and said she loves registering people to vote.

A poll worker walks over to sanitize a voting booth in Bangor after a voter leaves on Election Day.

Michael Burnham of Scarborough shows his support for President Trump across from Scarborough Town Hall on Tuesday evening.

Mary Lou Nedeau, election warden for the town of Kennebunk for 20 years, rolls up a ballot scanner printout after the polls closed. Kennebunk has 10,568 registered voters and the town received 8,347 ballots.

Clockwise from left, Leah Rachin, Rebecca Beers, Carrie Weeman and Terry Beers review auxiliary ballots after the polls closed in Kennebunk. Auxiliary ballots are those that were not marked clearly enough for the optical scanner to read them or ballots that were damaged.

Kennebunk Town Clerk Merton Brown uses his cellphone flashlight to look over a tabulation printout from a scanning machine while verifying vote counts after voting finished on Tuesday.

News teams set up at the election night headquarters for U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Sara Gideon at The Westin Portland Harborview hotel. Gideon, however, didn’t show up to make a statement Tuesday night.

U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Sara Gideon concedes to Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins during a livestream speech at The Westin Portland Harborview on Wednesday.

Letters spelling out “Susan” sit inside at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, where incumbent Sen. Susan Collins held a private party on election night.

Sen. Susan Collins greets supporters before heading back inside the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor on Tuesday night. She held a lead over Sara Gideon in early results, and went on to win the election.

Sen. Susan Collins waves at supporters as she comes onstage at an election night event outside the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor on Tuesday night. Collins told them it was still going to be a long night, but that she was encouraged by the results.

Supporters of Sen. Susan Collins file back into a private party inside the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor after showing their support for the senator in front of the television cameras on Tuesday night.

Supporters cheer for Sen. Susan Collins as she speaks around midnight Tuesday at an election night event in Bangor. Collins said it was still going to be a long night, but that she was encouraged by the results.

The temperature in Bangor around midnight Tuesday was in the low 20s as supporters of Sen. Susan Collins waited for results in Maine’s U.S. Senate race. Collins was declared the winner on Wednesday.

