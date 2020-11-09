Maureen AuCoin

HALLOWELL — The race for mayor of Hallowell will come down to a recount after being decided by two votes Election Day.

City Councilor Maureen AuCoin on Monday requested a ballot inspection and a recount in her race against City Councilor George Lapointe.

AuCoin said she did so “after considering the extremely close margin of votes and numerous requests from constituents.”

On Election Day, unofficial results showed Lapointe had defeated AuCoin 860 to 858. A total of 74 voters left the question blank.

When reached for his reaction on Election Day, Lapointe said, “Dang, that’s close.”

The ballot inspection is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. this Friday, and the recount for 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Both will be broadcast over the Zoom videoconferencing platform, according to Hallowell City Clerk Diane Polky.

Polky said AuCoin and Lapointe, along with a representative each, will be able to view the ballots Friday. On Nov. 20, Polky will open the ballot box and allow the four parties to count the votes.

“It’s going to be a very long day because there are 1,792 ballots to count,” Polky said, adding the result of the recount will likely be available by the end of the day.

The results of the election have already been certified and would be recertified if the recount reveals different vote totals, Polky said.

Lapointe said Monday the margin was small enough that he did not fault AuCoin for seeking a recount.

