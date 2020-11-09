INDIANAPOLIS — University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing and face strict penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson.

The mass of students, players and coaches crammed close together on the field in the minutes following the Fighting Irish’s 47-40 win Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, over then-No. 1 Clemson. Many were not wearing masks or had them pulled down.

All Notre Dame students are required to undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend for the extended winter break, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins told students in an email Sunday night. Jenkins didn’t specifically reference the storming of the field, but rather “many gatherings” over the weekend.

If a student is exposed or tests positive, they will be required to quarantine on campus for two weeks. If students don’t complete the mandatory coronavirus test – or if they leave before they receive their test results – they will be prevented from registering for classes, university officials said.

The campus has also introduced a zero-tolerance rule for gatherings that do not follow safety guidelines. Any student hosting a large gathering will face “severe sanctions.”

“As exciting as last night’s victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend,” Jenkins said in his letter. In addition to the game, numerous parties were held across campus.

Following the win, Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, while Clemson dropped to No. 4.

THE SEC has postponed Saturday’s game between No. 20 Auburn and Mississippi State because of positive COVID-19 and quarantining within the Bulldogs’ program that the school says left the team below the minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship athletes.

The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Starkville, Mississippi.

NO. 5 TEXAS A&M paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after the team returned from its weekend trip to South Carolina. Coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies would not do anything on campus Monday and would instead conduct all work through Zoom. He said the team was undergoing additional testing and contact tracing to see if the coronavirus had spread any further.

Fisher said he hoped his team could return to campus on Tuesday. He was also confident that his team would be able to play on Saturday at Tennessee, but said he wouldn’t know for sure until they had completed testing and contact tracing.

ARKANSAS COACH Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss the Razorbacks’ game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday, the university announced in a news release.

Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s regular protocol and learned Monday that his test came back positive. SEC protocol for asymptomatic positives will require him to isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test. Pittman was tested again Monday morning and was awaiting those results.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the team’s interim head coach. Pittman will take part of team meetings virtually while in isolation.

The Razorbacks are off to a 3-3 start in Pittman’s first year, a significant jump from last year’s 2-10 campaign. Arkansas has won two of three and is coming off a 24-13 victory over Tennessee.

LSU COACH ED Orgeron says his team is contending with a coronavirus outbreak and resulting quarantines that have made it difficult to know whether a number of starters or regulars will be available for Saturday’s scheduled game against No. 1 Alabama – or whether the game might need to be postponed.

But Orgeron says he is certain that starting quarterback Myles Brennan will not be able to play by Saturday because of an abdomen injury which has sidelined the QB for two games and might lead to a decision to shut Brennan down for the rest of the season. Orgeron would not specify whether Brennan’s top two backups – freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson – were affected by COVID-19 testing or quarantines, or whether their availability was in doubt.

ALABAMA COACH Nick Saban says running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for unspecified injuries sustained in a car accident.

“We expect him to have a full recovery,” Saban said. “But I do think that he is probably out indefinitely. There’s no real timetable. He’s going to be OK, but pretty serious stuff.”

Sanders was injured in an accident on Friday morning. The former five-star prospect missed last season with a foot injury but was coming off his best game for the top-ranked Crimson Tide against Mississippi State. Sanders ran 12 times for 80 yards in the game.

