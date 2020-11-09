The Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation District has announced its successful application for $45,508 in USEPA Clean Water Act Section 604(b) grant funds to create an updated Watershed-Based Management Plan for Lake Winnecook (Unity Pond), located in the towns of Burnham, Troy and Unity. Lake Winnecook is considered impaired by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection because of yearly algae blooms and the previous WBMP, approved in 2007, and is now out of date, according to a news release from the district.

This two-year grant will help fund an updated water quality analysis, water quality monitoring, watershed modeling, and watershed surveys. The results of these studies will be used to put together an updated 10-year strategic plan for improving the lake’s water quality. The district will work with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Friends of Lake Winnecook, and other local groups to guide the development of the plan. Significant local matching funds of nearly $20,000 will also be leveraged to make the project a success.

Funds for this project, in part, were provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under Section 604(b) of the Clean Water Act. The funding is administered by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in partnership with EPA.

Mission of the Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation DistrictThe District provides leadership, information, education, and technical assistance to conserve, improve and sustain our natural resources through partnerships with individuals, businesses, organizations and government.

