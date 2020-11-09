For the first time since the pandemic started, Maine has recorded over 200 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday morning 204 new cases on Sunday, for a total of 7,897 cases since March. There were no new deaths.
Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is now 160.9, a leap from just two weeks ago when the seven-day case average was 44.4. It was 31.9 a month ago.
Cumberland County continues to have the highest case count with 3,004. York has the second highest count with 1,613 and Androscoggin County has the third highest with 1,006. Oxford County has had 195 cases since the pandemic began and Franklin County has recorded 128.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: Maryland Gov. Hogan puts country above Trump, why not the rest of the GOP?
-
Columnists
Noah Smith: Biden will need to get creative to save the economy
-
Health care
Maine CDC reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Monday
-
Health care
Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective
-
Politics
The Latest: Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.