University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a club for youth ages 5 to 19 who are new, or interested in becoming, 4-H members. Meetings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, and continuing Dec. 16 and Jan. 20, according to a news release from the UMaine extension office in Orono.

The “4-H for All” club is a way for youth and families to learn about 4-H and connect with others across Maine. Youth will choose a project of their own to complete and discover how to become more involved in Maine 4-H.

The club is free to join; registration is required. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu to receive the meeting link.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara King at 207-743-6329 or [email protected].

