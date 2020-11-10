With the chill of winter in the air, I’ve been thinking about the advantages of wearing a mask, aside from helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. As I ventured outside into the blustery air recently, the warmth of the mask against my face was especially welcome. When the cold air triggered my nose to run, I thought, how convenient, the mask can double as a handkerchief (Note to self: remember to wash it, or better yet, just use a disposable one next time).
I’d already grown to appreciate that the mask is a great concealer of wrinkles, and I’ve been saving money on face cream. When I don the mask after a meal at a restaurant, I don’t have to worry about onion breath or spinach in my teeth.
Last night, as I tossed and turned in bed for hours trying to fall asleep while struggling with a CPAP mask and hose blasting cold air into my nose, I began to appreciate even more the ease of donning a simple face mask. There are so many styles and colors to choose from! If it strikes your fancy, your mask can silently advertise a cause you care about, like a bumper sticker for your face. (Note to self: great stocking stuffer!)
So, if you refuse to wear a mask for the common good, consider wearing one for selfish reasons. Feel free to come up with your own selfish reasons. Now, if only I can figure out how to stop it from fogging up my glasses! Any suggestions?
Ava Gross
Gardiner
