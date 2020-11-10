FARMINGTON — Twenty-six people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sandy River Center, up from 15 a week ago.

Twenty-one residents and five staff members have contracted the virus, according to Genesis Healthcare, the Pennsylvania for-profit company that owns Sandy River. One woman, a resident in her 80s, died last week.

Located on Route 133, the Sandy River Center is a nursing home and physical rehab facility with about 80 residents and 105 staff members. The outbreak began a little over a week ago with eight cases.

Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington also saw its outbreak grow this week by three cases. The hospital had nine cases last week and now has 12. All are staff members, according to the hospital.

That outbreak began two weeks ago with four cases.

Two staff members have recovered and returned to work, according to the hospital. Most others are expected to return to work in the next few days.

The Farmington outbreaks come as Maine deals with increasing COVID-19 cases statewide. On Tuesday, the state reported more than 170 new cases and four deaths.

The state considers Franklin County to have high or substantial community transmission.

