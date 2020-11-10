Tupper (vocals) and Bobby Sweet (guitar and vocals) achieve a complementary blend that’s packed with heart, soul and fun, whether singing new interpretations of their favorite folk/pop songs or Sweett’s original compositions.

Sweet, who toured with Arlo Guthrie for many years, is an award-winning singer-songwriter with seven albums. Tupper has performed all over the world as a resident vocalist in Hilton Hotels International. With their rich harmonies and natural stage presence, they have a special way of connecting with listeners.

Tickets cost $20, only available by calling the box office at 207-633-5159.

For more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.