Lara Tupper, left, and Bobby Sweet to perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, from the stage of The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. Contributed photo

Lara Tupper & Bobby Sweet will perform from the stage of The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.

Tupper (vocals) and Bobby Sweet (guitar and vocals) achieve a complementary blend that’s packed with heart, soul and fun, whether singing new interpretations of their favorite folk/pop songs or Sweett’s original compositions.

Sweet, who toured with Arlo Guthrie for many years, is an award-winning singer-songwriter with seven albums. Tupper has performed all over the world as a resident vocalist in Hilton Hotels International. With their rich harmonies and natural stage presence, they have a special way of connecting with listeners.

Tickets cost $20, only available by calling the box office at 207-633-5159.

For more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

