The band plays an exclusive livestream for One Longfellow Square.

The award winning and highly acclaimed band is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while enhancing it’s hard-driving soulful music (rooted in the Celtic diaspora) with a broad range of global influences.

Since its inception in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success, performing more than 2 ,000 concerts over four continents and racking up several prestigious awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros , two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), a Félix at ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award , and ” Artist of the Year” at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala. The group exhibits finesse and flexibility, appearing regularly on Canadian, American, French, and UK television and radio, and participating in a wide variety of special musical projects.

They’ve performed with a diverse range of artists including: Harry Manx, Väsen, Dervish, The Chieftains, Breton musical pioneer Yann-Fañch Kemener, Québecois roots legend and master storyteller Michel Faubert, the Scottish folk band Breabach, singer Julie Fowlis, and the trans-Mediterranean ensemble Constantinople. Not content with standard approaches to tradition, Le Vent du Nord has also created a symphonic concert that, according to Voir Montreal, “puts all traditional folk naysayers to shame.”