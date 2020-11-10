A Night on Broadway with Susie Pepper & Mixology will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, via livestream from the Sanford Performing Arts Center via YouTube. Sanfordpac.org.

There’s something fun and comforting about hearing Broadway show tunes and you can stream an entire evening of them courtesy of Susie Pepper & Mixlogy. Kick back with some fancy cocktails (or mocktails) as Pepper and her sensational band that includes pianist K. Kelly Muse take you through an enchanted evening of songs you know and love.

