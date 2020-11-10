 

 

Susie Pepper & Mixology. Photo by Carolyn Nishon

A Night on Broadway with Susie Pepper & Mixology will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, via livestream from the Sanford Performing Arts Center via YouTube. Sanfordpac.org.
There’s something fun and comforting about hearing Broadway show tunes and you can stream an entire evening of them courtesy of Susie Pepper & Mixlogy. Kick back with some fancy cocktails (or mocktails) as Pepper and her sensational band that includes pianist K. Kelly Muse take you through an enchanted evening of songs you know and love.

 

filed under:
Things To Do, WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles