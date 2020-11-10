A scientist who directs the climate center at a Maine marine science institute has signed on to join President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
David Reidmiller, director of the Climate Center at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, was named to the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, WCSH-TV reported.
Reidmiller has served federal government agencies in the past, including the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Change during the Obama administration. He was also the U.S.’s lead science and technology negotiator for the Paris Agreement, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s website says.
The institute is a Portland-based marine science center that focuses on issues such as warming oceans and sustainable seafood.
