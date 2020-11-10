The Maine Veterans’ Homes has announced its 2021 Heroes Calendar, which features two inspiring veteran biographies from each of its six homes in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough and South Paris.

According to a news release from MVH, people can learn about the life of Thomas Goodman, who after his service in the Navy, enjoyed an illustrious career with the CIA; and Priscilla Poore, our cover veteran, who while serving in the Marine Corps, visited Hollywood in search of celebrities, and was successful.

The calendar also features information about MVH’s rich Resident Activities Program, where all donations to MVH are directed. Additionally, the calendar highlights its campaign to build a new Home for Veterans in Augusta. The effort features the innovative Small Home Model of Care, where residents have private rooms, clustered around a living room, dining room, kitchen and den, serving as its own community, and promoting connectivity.

The calendars are complimentary to anyone who requests one. To request a calendar, visit mainevets.org/calendar.

