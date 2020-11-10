RICHMOND – Bradley P. Moody Sr., 72, of the Toothacker Road, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home, with family by his side.

He was born on Aug. 13, 1948, in Gardiner, the son of Paul and Helen Moody.

Brad was a longtime, self-employed trucker. He enjoyed NASCAR, spending time with his family, and working around the house.

Brad was predeceased by his wife, Betty Moody and son, Bradley Jr.

He is survived by sons, Brian Moody and wife Tracy of Dresden, Randy Moody and significant other Miranda McIntire of Richmond, daughter, Sherry Moody and significant other, Mike Lachance of Richmond, daughter-in-law, Kim Moody of Augusta; brothers, Rick Moody and wife Doreen of Richmond, Paul Moody of Florida, Timothy Moody of Turner, sister, Pam Gnipp of Lewiston; grandchildren, Chelsea Lathrop and husband Jake of Augusta, Dustin Sullivan and significant other Gabi of Farmingdale, Kristy Sullivan of Richmond, Kiley Moody and husband Spencer of Monmouth, Kayla Moody of West Gardiner, Michael Moody and wife Krystal of Augusta; great-granddaughters, Harper of Augusta, Emersyn of Monmouth, and Stephanie of Augusta; nephew, Kevin Steele and wife Kim, great-nephews Zander and Zaiden, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., at Cotton Cemetery, Richmond.

A special thank you to CHANS and the Hospice team for all of the wonderful care they provided.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine, 04357.

