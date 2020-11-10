WATERVILLE – Ann Margaret (Woodard) DeRosia, 68, died peacefully Nov. 4, 2020, at Oak Grove Center, Waterville, Maine, after an extensive illness. She was born Aug. 9, 1952, to the parents of Russell and Suzanne (Landry) Woodard in West Stewardstown, N.H. She grew up in Piermont, N.H.

Ann graduated from Bradford Academy in 1970 and went on to get her associate degree in accounting from Hesser College. She held various jobs before working for Richard L. Hodges Inc. for over 25 years, and then most recently at Sibley Transportation in Bangor, Maine.

Ann had many interests and hobbies. She was passionate about animals and held her fur babies very close to her heart. She loved to travel, and especially loved planning trips to Disney World to go on with her family and friends. She also loved to quilt and enjoyed her time with her quilting friends at “Scrapbaggers”, a quilting group based out of Unity, Maine.

Ann was greeted at heaven’s door by her father, Russell Woodard, and her beloved fur babies, Sparky and Tori.

She is survived by her mother, Suzanne (Landry) Woodard of Piermont, N.H., and her daughters, Carrie Corbeau of Troy, Maine, and Tammy Guertin of Fairfield, Maine; her brother, Michael Woodard, and sisters, Rosemarie (Woodard) Knapp, Frances Woodard, and Pauline (Woodard) Hill.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a gathering of family and friends will be held in the spring of 2021. Date and location will be announced at a later time.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at directcreamtionofmaine.com.

The family asks that in lieu of cards and/or flowers, please make in donation in her name to the Waterville Area Humane Society, Waterville, Maine.

