AUGUSTA – Gene passed away at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta on Nov. 2, 2020, with his wife Cathy, daughter, Anita and son-in law, Tom; and Pastor Terry Tiner at his side. He is survived by his siblings: Joy; Gail and Herb, Leon and Sandra; and Chris and Darlene; and his children: Kelly and Jim Webster; Anita and Tom Crews; Gene Jr; Melissa and Cola Newall; and stepchildren, David and Doreen Vargas; Kevin Vargas; Doug and Lori Vargas, Kerry Vargas, Deylo and Gina Vargas, Kathy Vargas, and Dennis and Chrissy Vargas; and 28 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, Lloyd Jr., and his daughter and son-in law, Dawn and Wayne Goodrow.

Gene served in the Army. He worked as maintenance for Belgrade town hall for many years. He worked at Cedar Camps and refuse collector right up until one week before he passed. At the same time he served as chief of rescue in Belgrade. There is a plaque with his name at the state house for having the most rescues. He was self-employed as a mechanic. He loved helping people and volunteering for benefits. He would take kids fishing, build fishing poles and bikes for kids for free. He sponsored “Genes Kids for Camp” for years. He will be sadly missed by everyone

He loved gardening and canning with his wife, Cathy, and looked forward to their winter escape in Florida. He was his wife’s biggest art fan. Rest in peace, Gene, and save a place for Cathy.

A graveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade on Nov. 13, at 11 a.m.

