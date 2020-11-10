CORINNA & PALMYRA – Patricia Dyer, 92, died Nov. 7, 2020, at a Pittsfield hospital. She was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Patten, a daughter of Vinal and Mayvilla (Willett) Heath. She graduated from Patten Academy and was employed at the Palmyra School Lunch program. She later worked at Northeast Shoe, the Edwards Company, and SAS, all in Pittsfield.

She is survived by her son, Dennis and wife Deborah of Dover-Foxcroft; a daughter, Vicki and husband Mark Parker of Corinna; one brother, Carroll Heath and Tammy of Patten; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Joan MacDougal of Pittsfield.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Stanley, a son ,David Dyer, and brother, Phillip Heath.

A graveside funeral and committal service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 13, at Palmyra Village Cemetery, with the Rev. Ellen Bridge officiating.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com.

