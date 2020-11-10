NEWPORT – Thomas A. McDonald, 79, died Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1941, in Milo, a son of Thomas and Stella (Shoppee) McDonald Sr. He graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1960.

Tom served in the United States Air Force and worked for over 20 years at Springfield Terminal. He was a member of Meridian Lodge # 125 in Pittsfield and enjoyed working on electronics. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and especially liked camping at Willimantic.

Tom married his high school sweetheart, the former Shirley Marden. In addition to his wife of Newport, he is survived by a son, Michael and wife Heidi McDonald of Newport News, Va.; a daughter, Tina and husband Stacey Fitts of Pittsfield; three grandchildren, Spenser and Seth Fitts, and Hayley McDonald; and one great-grandson, Robbie.

There will be no services at this time. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com.

Guest Book