A livestream concert featuring the Palaver Strings will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, from The Waldo Theatre via YouTube.
Portland-based Palaver Strings presents a show that digs into the musical roots of its members. The “Songs My Mother Taught Me” concert will be streamed from the Waldo Theatre and you’ll hear many sounds and melodies that will transport you back to your youth. You’ll hear opera arias interspersed with jazz numbers and indie rock tunes from the musician-led string ensemble and non-profit that has a mission of strengthening and inspiring community through music.
To register, or for more information, visit palaverstrings.org.
