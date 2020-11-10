Jeffery Rowe of J&H Music returns a guitar to customer Trenton Clark, 9, at the newly opened music store at 835 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Oakland. Rowe was making minor repairs to Clark’s guitar. Rowe has more than 200 stringed instruments at the store. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Jeffery Rowe of J&H Music repairs a guitar Tuesday at his newly opened music store at 835 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Oakland. Rowe, at his work bench, has more than 200 stringed instruments at the store. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Jeffery Rowe of J&H Music has opened his new music store at 835 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Oakland. Rowe, seen Tuesday, has more than 200 stringed instruments at the store.
Jeffery Rowe of J&H Music has opened his new music store at 835 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Oakland. As of Tuesday, Rowe has more than 200 stringed instruments at the store. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Jeffery Rowe of J&H Music removes strings while repairing and restoring a customer’s guitar Tuesday at his newly opened music store at 835 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Oakland. Rowe, at his work bench, has more than 200 stringed instruments at the store. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Jeffery Rowe of J&H Music plays a guitar for a customer Tuesday at his newly opened music store at 835 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Oakland. Rowe has more than 200 stringed instruments at the store. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.