BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center is publishing a book containing over 100 submissions of work from professional and amateur creators all across Maine and beyond. “From Home in Bunny Slippers: Creations from a Community in the Weirdest Year Ever” reflects the ways in which people in the region responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of 2020, and found catharsis through the act of creation.

The book contains submissions of all sorts from professional artists and musicians (Lady Lamb, Schooner Fare, Renuka O’Connell, Denis Boudreau, comedian Johnny Ater), as well as amateur creators, community groups, high school students, higher education programs, and more. Throughout its pages, readers will find paintings, poetry, essays, short stories, photography, and puppet shows. QR codes direct purchasers to view multimedia content on a dedicated webpage, which includes original songs, music videos, comedy skits and more.

Work featured in the book will be displayed at an accompanying show in the gallery at 804 Washington St., opening on Saturday, Nov. 21.

There will be a gallery opening event that day at 1 p.m., which will take place outside, with four people allowed into the gallery at a time to view the work. Masks or other face coverings will be required. Copies of the book, as well as many of the pieces featured in the book, will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served outside.

“From Home in Bunny Slippers” is a testament to the resilience and creativity of a community coming to terms with a bizarre time, and speaks to the ways in which arts of all sorts provide an outlet during difficult times.

All proceeds from purchases of the book go to supporting the mission of the Chocolate Church Arts Center — supporting and fostering the arts in its community, and preserving and protecting its home, the former Central Church, built in 1847.

To order the book, which will be in print by mid-November, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 207-442-8455.

