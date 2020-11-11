Jazz returns to the Camden Opera House stage with Mark Tipton on trumpet, Ryan Blotnick on guitar and Beau Lisy on drums.

Safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Doors will open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place. All seats are assigned.

Tickets cost $10; ticket sales end 3:30 p.m. show day.

The concert will be live streamed.