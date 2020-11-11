Mark Tipton Trio Contributed photo

SoundCheck: Mark Tipton Trio will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. in Camden.

Jazz returns to the Camden Opera House stage with Mark Tipton on trumpet, Ryan Blotnick on guitar and Beau Lisy on drums.

Safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Doors will open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place. All seats are assigned.

Tickets cost $10; ticket sales end 3:30 p.m. show day.

The concert will be live streamed.

For tickets, or more information, visit camdenoperahouse.com.
