CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be getting a second medical opinion on his injured right shoulder.

A person familiar with the situation spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not released the details surrounding the injury McCaffrey sustained in the fourth quarter of a 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The 2019 All-Pro returned to action against the Chiefs after missing six games because of a high ankle sprain. He carried 18 times for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 82 yards while scoring two touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champions before leaving the game on the final drive when he was tackled and landed on his shoulder.

McCaffrey has six touchdowns in the three games he’s played this season, including two in a 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 2.

BRONCOS: A source told The Associated Press that defensive end Shelby Harris has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will miss his second straight game Sunday.

Harris missed last week’s game at Atlanta after going on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday following his exposure to somebody with the virus. He becomes the fourth Broncos player who has tested positive. Three assistant coaches have also spent time under COVID-19 protocols, and executives John Elway and Joe Ellis tested positive last week.

BROWNS: Cleveland activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston. Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. The staffer has not been identified.

Cleveland placed Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when the team was on its bye week. He was not allowed to be at the facility Monday and participated in team meetings virtually.

DOLPHINS: Receiver Preston Williams went on injured reserve because of a foot injury, meaning he’ll be sidelined for three games and perhaps longer.

Coach Brian Flores declined to say whether Williams is expected to return this season. He said the injury is more serious than first thought, and additional tests were planned.

Flores also said the Dolphins remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol for COVID-19 and they were without “a few” assistant coaches during Wednesday’s practice, which was limited to a walk-through. Five assistants missed Sunday’s win at Arizona, and at least one tested positive for the coronavirus.

VIKINGS: Minnesota will not sell tickets for its four remaining home games.

The Vikings announced they will no longer work this season on hosting more than 250 fans at U.S. Bank Stadium, the current state-mandated maximum crowd size for indoor gatherings. They’ve been talking all year with stadium, state and city officials about devising a way to safely and responsibly open the gates. Minnesota’s rising COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates this fall have prevented any progress on that front.

The Vikings have hosted a by-invitation group of family members of players and staff this season.

COWBOYS: Dallas placed defensive end Tyrone Crawford on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Wednesday was supposed to be the only live practice of the bye week for Dallas, but it was canceled because Pittsburgh announced a positive COVID-19 test for tight end Vance McDonald on Monday, a day after he played 24 snaps against the Cowboys.

Crawford’s addition means Dallas has two players on the COVID-19 list. Quarterback Andy Dalton has been on it almost two weeks.

BENGALS: Cincinnati bolstered its defensive front by claiming defensive end Takk McKinley off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

McKinley, a fourth-year player out of UCLA, was a first-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2017. He has played in 49 games, with 17 1/2 sacks. The Falcons waived him Monday after he took to social media in recent weeks to make it clear that he wanted out of Atlanta.

Send questions/comments to the editors.