BELGRADE – Gerald L. Fotter, “Gerry”, 70, of Belgrade Lakes, passed away at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta on Nov. 6, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19.

He was born in Waterville on Oct. 5, 1950, to parents Perham and Viviane (Gagnon) Fotter. Gerald graduated from Williams High School and the former Hinckley Prep School. He married his wife Rose-Marie (Rose) on Sept. 6, 1975, and they recently celebrated their 45th year of marriage. Gerry was employed at C. F. Hathaway in Waterville and then Statler Tissue in Augusta where he later retired due to a disability.

Gerry was a very talented and passionate musician, playing only by ear and expressing his feelings through his music. Early in his career, he played at the Merry Manor in South Portland and moved to Waterville to play at John Martin’s Manor Restaurant and to be closer to his family. He played for a number of retirement parties and churches. In the past few years, he loved playing at the Rome Baptist Church in Rome and being a member of this very special church family.

Gerry was also an artistic craftsman, conceptualizing many of his crafts from items that others saw as junk. He enjoyed presenting his crafts at the fall and Christmas craft fairs and socializing with members of the community. He also enjoyed making Christmas wreaths with many people placing orders during the season.

Gerry was a very loving, caring, and generous man of character to all who knew him. His family was so important to him. He cared for his mother for over 18 years following his father’s death assuring that she was well cared for and attending to her needs until he was physically unable to do so recently. He had an engaging sense of humor and an infectious laugh and was always there for anyone who needed him. His sudden and quick loss has left a hole in our hearts but we have been blessed for having known and loved him. We know that he is flying high with the angels and worshiping his Lord and Savior.

Gerry was predeceased by his father and brother, Philip Fotter

He is survived by his wife, Rose, of Belgrade Lakes; his son, Scott and his wife Valerie and their three children, Ariana, Nathan and Lillian of Fairfield; his daughter, Danielle Fotter and her partner Clint Southard of Palmyra; his 90-year-old mother, Viviane; brothers, Stephen and wife Linda, James and wife Karen, and especially Bruce Fotter and wife Betty of Warsaw, Indiana, and Peter Fotter and wife, Tammy of Rome, Maine, who graciously were helpful, caring and supportive of Gerry in his is final weeks; brother-in-law, Ron Daniels and wife Janet of Westbrook, brother-in-law, Leo Daniel and wife Carol of Raymond and sister-in-law, Anita Daniel of Westbrook; many special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who have known, loved and supported him.

A special thank you to the Garofalos, who were always there when Gerry needed them.

His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Critical Care Unit at MaineGeneral especially Hayley and to Dr. Ranganath for the care provided to him.

A memorial service will be held at a time of the family’s choosing. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home. Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting Gerald’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RSU 18 (Messalonskee School District) Nutrition Program,

Attn. Barbara Bonnell,

41 Heath St.,

Oakland, ME 04963

or, the Rome Baptist Church, Attn. William Nourse,

20 Falcon Circle,

Augusta, ME 04330

﻿

