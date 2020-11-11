GARDINER – Dear Mike, “As you danced in the light with Joy, Love lifted you. As you brushed against this worldSo gently, you lifted us.” – T. C. Ring.

With a heavy heart, the family of Michael Dale Griffin, 57, announce his passing, after a brief illness on Oct. 22, 2020, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.Michael was born May 8, 1963, to L. Dale Griffin and Patricia (Griffin) McKee. He graduated from Gardiner Area High School, class of 1981.He worked as a shelving specialist over 25-plus years for several sales and marketing firms, most recently with Acosta Sales and Marketing at their Portland office.Mike had no aspirations to be the center of attention, but he loved being involved in everything that was happening with his family and friends. He was well known for the delicious food he prepared and shared with family and friends. Mike was a kind gentle soul that loved animals and birds. His happy time was outside feeding and watching all the birds, especially the Chickadees, his favorite.He also loved flowers and he displayed the flowers for all the seasons in his yard. Twenty-two years ago he rescued a “Pony Tail Palm” that was being discarded, today it stands over six feet tall with lush foliage, a true testament, to his nurturing nature.He loved his dogs, Buster and Lucy, who kept him company in his home office, while he worked.Michael is survived by his parents; partner of 23 years, Todd Goode, of Gardiner; stepfather, Arthur C. McKee Jr. of West Gardiner; three sisters, Julie Griffin Sheppard (Steve) of Augusta, Joan Griffin (Roxanne) of Winthrop, Bobbi Jo Hart (Gary) of Manchester; stepbrother, William McKee (Merrillyn) of Gardiner; two nieces, Briana Hart (Ray) and their children, Jacob Holt, Ariana and Gavin Cotnoir of Augusta, Sarah Hart (Chris) of China; special aunt, Diane Cyr of Gardiner and many cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends.In the spring the family will have a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Me., where Condolences, Memories and photo’s may be shared with the family on the obituary page of Staples Funeral Home website http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made, if you wish, to Kennebec Valley Humane Society10 PetHaven LaneAugusta, ME 04330OrMaine Audubon Society20 Gilsland Farm Rd.Falmouth, ME 04105﻿

