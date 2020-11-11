LEWISTON – Peter J. Leach II, 51, of Vassalboro, died Nov. 5, 2020, at CMMC in Lewiston from a heart attack. Peter was born on April 26, 1969, to parents, Peter Leach Sr. and (stepmom) Marianne Leach of Maryland; Mary and (stepdad) Edwin Emerson of Augusta.Peter attended school in Chelsea and Augusta. Peter enjoyed hunting and fishing, camping, wood-working, and spending time wit his family and friends. Peter knew everybody no matter where he went. He would give the shirt off his back just to help someone. Peter worked at Paul’s Pick-A-Part in Chelsea. In the ’80s he also worked at Mason’s Choice in Farmingdale, Hunts Lumber in Jefferson, Sather’s Auto Salvage in the late ’80s and Bells Auto Salvage and Corbin’s Auto Salvage. Peter also worked in the woods with his father in-law for Rideout’s Logging. He also would travel doing car crushing with his brother-in-law, Bill Rideout. Peter was a Jack-Of-All-Trades!Predeceased by his mother and stepdad; grandparents, Margaret and John Short, Richard Leach Sr., Alice Kinney, a special niece, Ashley Rideout and brother in-law Alex Cummings and Grandson Baby Jr. Survived by his wife, Joanne Leach of 30 plus years, Father Peter Leach Sr. and stepmom, Marianne of Maryland; special mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Karolyn Rideout of Windsor. His daughter Kassandra and spouse James Carter of Vassalboro, Peter Leach III and spouse Cassandra of Vassalboro, John Leach and friend Roseleigh Wall of Gardiner; eight special granddaughters, Laylah Leach, Samantha Carter, Brooklyn Leach, Isabella Carter, Abbygail Carter, Lilyana Leach, Ashlynn Carter, Paisley Leach; one grandson, Brently Leach, and one he won’t get to meet, Xavier Carter; his stepsisters, Theresa Short of Waterville, Carrie Barben of Pennsylvania, Michael Leach of Maryland, Eddie Emerson of New York, Patrick Emerson of Connecticut; very special cousin, Bruce Short Jr. of Vienna, and close friends, Frank Butterfoss, Ronny Dumas and Rick Batchelder. Peter requested no services. Cremation services done by Funeral Alternatives of Augusta.Celebration of Life to be held at the Gardiner Lions Club in Gardiner, Maine, on Sunday, November 15, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to his spouse.

