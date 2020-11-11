AUGUSTA – Jeannine G. Tondreau Albert, of Augusta, died peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020, at Alfond Center for Health with her family by her side.

She was born in Augusta, on Sept. 5, 1936, the daughter of Adjutor Tondreau and Rose (Poulin) Tondreau.

She owned and operated a beauty salon in Augusta, Maine, and Boynton Beach, Florida, for over 50 years. Her customers were very special to her. They were her friends and they were very loyal to her.

Jeannine was a caregiver for her mother for six years also her sister, Connie, and brother-in-law, Bobby Grenier. She was a very caring person.

Jeannine was predeceased by her mom and dad, her sister, Connie Grenier, brother-in-law, Bobby Grenier and a special cousin, Raymond Bineau.

She is survived by two special nephews: Reginald Grenier, and Reginald Albert and his three children; Jonathan and his wife Amy, Zachary and Emily; also special cousins Jeanne Quirion and Rita Stevens, and other special cousins and friends that she loved so dearly.

There are no planned public visiting hours. A public graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at the old St. Augustine Cemetery, Augusta. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Organ Donor Association, or a charity

of your choice.

