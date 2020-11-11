STARKS – Steve T. Rackliff, 73, passed away at his home in Starks on Nov. 2, 2020.

Born on Aug. 19, 1947, to True Rackliff and Evelyn Crocker, he attended schools in Starks and Madison. Steve had many interests in life, including camping, fishing and hunting. He also loved going to the races, especially when he was able to watch his sons race! He enjoyed spending time with his family and time at the stream. He cherished family gatherings at Rowe Pond – taking his family out in the boat, and making everyone smile and the grandchildren laugh. He was very proud of his record size trout on display at Steve’s Garage and enjoyed keeping company with the guys there. He also enjoyed his hunting shack and always had some big buck hunting stories to share. Redneck family Christmas gatherings were also a highlight for him.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nellie. His sisters; Alice Tracy of Starks and Linda Asselin of Anson. His children: Rosalie Martikke and her husband George, Michael Rackliff and his wife Rebecca (Becky), Steven Rackliff and his wife Jeannie and Chrystal Nichols and her husband Michael all of Starks, Maine. Grandchildren: Katie Kiger, Ross Martikke, Chelsey Stevens, Joshua Rackliff, Brian Rackliff, Mindy Rackliff, Shelly Luther, Carissa Booker, Kayla Booker, Haley Caswell, Michael Nichols and Sydney Nichols; and many great-grandchildren.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, True Rackliff and Evelyn Duley Crocker, and brothers, Richard Rackliff and Allen Rackliff.

There will be no services at this time in honor of his request.

