CLINTON – On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, Wayne Grenier passed away unexpectedly while enjoying one of his favorite pastimes of deer hunting in the Maine woods.

Wayne was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many who was always quick with a smile or joke to brighten your day. He stayed active and busy until the end and touched so many lives along the way.

Wayne was born in 1947, in Winslow, to parents Leo and Marie Rose Grenier. He graduated from Winslow High School and then started working as a meat cutter at Cottles. After that he worked for years at Scott Paper in Winslow and Mobile, Alabama, before returning to Maine to work as a driver for Downeast Energy. Wayne was a proud member of the National Guard for over 20 years and a longtime member of the Clinton Lions Club. Retired life didn’t suit him and he continued to work part-time as a driver for KVCAP and most recently working with family to reopen Bolley’s Hot Dogs.

He had many favorite activities, but was happiest enjoying the outdoors while hunting, fishing and camping. He loved his grandchildren and was like a big kid when playing with them and was their biggest fan at all of their games and activities.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Paula; daughter, Stacie and her husband, Jeff of Falmouth; stepdaughter, Kathie Dunphy and her husband, Gabe of Shawmut; stepdaughter, Erin and her husband, Tom of Canton; grandchildren, Lucas, Victoria, Gabryen, Leaona, Emma, Lucien, Thea, Charlotte and Chase; and great-grandsons, Wyatt and Bryce; sister, Linda and her husband, Dana of Benton; niece, Kim Watson and her husband, Mark of Winslow, with their daughters, Tashia and her partner, Nick and Taylor and her husband, Jordan; and niece, Kara Damon and her children, Chase, Madison and Carson of South Portland.

Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, services will be held privately. A small group of immediate family will gather to celebrate his life.

The family would like to thank the Clinton Police Department, Maine Warden Service, K-9 unit and all others who were involved in his recovery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Clinton Lions club in his name would be greatly appreciated.

