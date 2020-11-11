Terry Swett Contributed photo

Pop-Up live series will feature Terry Swett at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, online.

The free limited series on Facebook is a way to get live music to you virtually.

The fourth and final performance in the series is Swett featuring his new song, “My Sweet Maine”. Swett spent his early years developing a travelogue of stories inspired by small-town America. During his many travels throughout North America he often sang for his supper as he matured into a prolific songwriter. At one point he even spent time along Nashville’s “music row” polishing song-writing skills and sharing stages with some of the best writers in the business.

Most of his 40-plus years of performing have been either as a solo act or as part of a duet; but in recent years with his creation of the Milltown Roadshow he has finally had an opportunity to become part of a complete band and says; “I just love it!!

For those who want to show their love a virtual tip jar is available.

For more information, email [email protected], call 207-452-2412 or visit denmarkarts.org.

