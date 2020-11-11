Pop-Up live series will feature Terry Swett at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, online.
The fourth and final performance in the series is Swett featuring his new song, “My Sweet Maine”. Swett spent his early years developing a travelogue of stories inspired by small-town America. During his many travels throughout North America he often sang for his supper as he matured into a prolific songwriter. At one point he even spent time along Nashville’s “music row” polishing song-writing skills and sharing stages with some of the best writers in the business.
Most of his 40-plus years of performing have been either as a solo act or as part of a duet; but in recent years with his creation of the Milltown Roadshow he has finally had an opportunity to become part of a complete band and says; “I just love it!!
For those who want to show their love a virtual tip jar is available.
