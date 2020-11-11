The Planning Board has approved plans for a new student center and dormitory on the University of Southern Maine’s campus in Portland.

The $100 million project calls for a new 580-bed dorm, a 43,000-square-foot student center and other campus improvements. The development would replace two existing buildings and a parking lot just west of the intersection of Bedford and Durham streets.

The project was originally scheduled to be finished by August 2022. But university officials announced in April that the project was delayed by the coronavirus and they didn’t expect a soft opening until May 2023.

It was approved by a 7-0 vote Tuesday night, Planning Board Chairman Brandon Mazer said.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
university of southern maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles