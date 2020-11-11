The Planning Board has approved plans for a new student center and dormitory on the University of Southern Maine’s campus in Portland.
The $100 million project calls for a new 580-bed dorm, a 43,000-square-foot student center and other campus improvements. The development would replace two existing buildings and a parking lot just west of the intersection of Bedford and Durham streets.
The project was originally scheduled to be finished by August 2022. But university officials announced in April that the project was delayed by the coronavirus and they didn’t expect a soft opening until May 2023.
It was approved by a 7-0 vote Tuesday night, Planning Board Chairman Brandon Mazer said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.