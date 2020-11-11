The Planning Board has approved plans for a new student center and dormitory on the University of Southern Maine’s campus in Portland.

The $100 million project calls for a new 580-bed dorm, a 43,000-square-foot student center and other campus improvements. The development would replace two existing buildings and a parking lot just west of the intersection of Bedford and Durham streets.

The project was originally scheduled to be finished by August 2022. But university officials announced in April that the project was delayed by the coronavirus and they didn’t expect a soft opening until May 2023.

It was approved by a 7-0 vote Tuesday night, Planning Board Chairman Brandon Mazer said.

Related Headlines USM dorm, student center construction project delayed by outbreak

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: