Saco police have located one teenager previously reported missing while they continued to search for another on Wednesday.

Both teenage girls appeared to have run away from home last week, according to police.

Michelle Sargent, 15, was reported missing Friday, but was found Wednesday after police asked for the public’s assistance locating her. The other girl, Mariah Bailey, 13, was still unaccounted for, police said.

Neither of the missing girls was believed to be in danger, and the cases were unrelated, said Detective Sgt. Chris Hardiman of the Saco police. The girls are from different sides of town, and appear not to know each other and do not share the same social circle.

Bailey, 13, was last seen at her home last Thursday, according to police. Hardiman said Bailey is believed to be in either Windham or Portland. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police do not know what she was last wearing before she left home.

Hardiman urged anyone who sees Bailey or has information about her whereabouts to call Saco police at 284-4535 or their local police department.

