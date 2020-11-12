FARMINGTON — The Franklin County courthouse building was closed to the public Thursday afternoon until further notice because of concerns related to COVID-19, county Clerk Julie Magoon said Thursday.

It is the same reason the building was closed to the public in mid-March. It reopened to the public on June 11.

All essential services provided by the Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Regional Communications Center/E-911, will continue without interruption.

All county offices can be reached by telephone and email, and staff will continue to be available to assist the public, during regular business hours. There is a secure drop box at the courthouse to leave documents. Most transactions can be done online. The commissioners’ office is closed Fridays.

For additional information during this time, contact the commissioners’ office Monday through Thursday at 778-6614. Other contact information is available on the county’s website www.franklincounty.maine.gov.

