JAY — A woman received a “pretty significant” burn to her hand when her ranch-style house with attached one-bay garage caught fire Thursday afternoon at 613 Main St./Route 4, on the north side of Jay Hill, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

Cindy Mandigo went to a neighbor’s house to report the fire about 3 p.m.

Booker said when he arrived within a few minutes of the call, flames were shooting out the front of the house and soon were coming out the back side.

When the first firetruck arrived, the house was fully involved in flames, Booker said.

“The fire started in the kitchen and spread quickly throughout the rest of the home,” he said.

State fire investigators will be at the scene Friday to determine the cause. The property is insured. The house is across from Hanson Lane, he said.

About 30 firefighters from Jay, Canton, Chesterville, East Dixfield, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Farmington and Wilton responded. Jay police diverted traffic down Old Jay Hill Road while firefighters conducted traffic control on the other end in North Jay. A NorthStar EMS ambulance also responded.

There was an issue with the fire hydrant at Cessna Street, near the Public Works Garage, so firefighters got water from the hydrant in front of the North Jay Fire Station. Tanker trucks from different departments also hauled water.

Mandigo was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital, Booker said. She will stay with family/friends on Thursday evening.

Firefighters left the scene about 6 p.m.

