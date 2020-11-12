North Anson school holds Halloween events for K-5 students
Share
An unidentified Carrabec Community School students made is way through the haunted school bus. Photo courtesy of Carrabec Community School
Second-grader Owen Bates costumed up for the Halloween events at Carrabec Community School in North Anson. Photo courtesy of Carrabec Community School
On Oct. 30, the Carrabec Community School in North Anson held a scavenger hunt for students and they toured a haunted school bus in lieu of their annual Halloween parade. The kindergarten through fifth-grade students dressed in costume, and were given a healthy snack at the end of the day.
Officer Mike Pike, resource officer at the school, dressed as a whoopie cushion for the Carrabec Community School Halloween activities. Photo courtesy of Carrabec Community School
An unidentified Carrabec Community School students makes his way past the driver in the haunted school bus. Photo courtesy of Carrabec Community School