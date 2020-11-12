AUGUSTA – Kathy Ann Rancourt passed away peacefully at Maine General Hospital after a long illness to be with her family and the Lord on Nov. 7, 2020, with her sister by her side. She was born to Charles Edward and Yvonne H. (Goodno) Rancourt in Waterville, and lived her last five years at Lamson Rd., an assisted living home provided by Uplift Inc. of Gardiner.

Kathy attended school in Waterville during her childhood and attended day programming at Uplift while living at Lamson Rd. Kathy loved music and enjoyed singing her favorite songs. She also enjoyed reading books and having fun with her family and friends.

Kathy was predeceased by her brothers, Duane, Robert, and Dana Rancourt of Maine; sister, Judy Olinger of California.

She is survived by her sister and her husband, Carole and Stanley Pelletier of Windsor; brother and wife, Drew and Linda Rancourt of Scarborough; brother-in-law, Ken Olinger and his family of California; sister-in-law, Donna Rancourt and family of Florida and Maine; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and several great nieces/nephews in many states including Maine, California, Florida and Texas.

A graveside service will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Civic Center Drive in Augusta, on Nov. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m.

The family is forever grateful to all of the Uplift staff for their care, hard work and support. Arrangements are under the care of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville. http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

On behalf of Kathy and family, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer Association,

383 US Route One #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

to help with research,

and/or: Uplift Inc.,

25 Winter St,

Gardiner, ME 04345.

