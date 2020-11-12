CHELSEA – Kimberly Ann Pottle passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 8, 2020, at her home in Chelsea.

Kim was born on Dec. 3, 1965, in Waterville, daughter of Roland and Barbara Bouchard.

She attended Waterville schools and later graduated from Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor.

Married on Aug. 1, 1998, to her love, Steven A. Pottle.

She enjoyed dancing in her younger days. One of her special joys was spending time with her grandson Ayden. She enjoyed long road trips on the motorcycle with her husband, Steve, and spending time with her children, Danielle and Dylan and other family members. Kim and Steve attended Seventh Day Advent church in Augusta.

She worked as a CNA in a couple nursing homes in the area and later became a certified medical assistant, where she was last employed at Inland Hospital.

She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara Bouchard.

She is survived by husband, Steve; daughter, Danielle Bishop of Chelsea, son, Dylan Pottle of Waterville; grandson, Ayden Landry of Waterville; father, Roland Bouchard of Waterville; brothers, Darren Bouchard of Waterville, Shane Bouchard and wife Amy of Virginia Beach, Va.; sisters, Michele and husband Scott Sucy of Oakland, and Johna Goodale of Skowhegan, also survived by several aunts and uncles, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

There will be no visiting hours.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

﻿

Guest Book