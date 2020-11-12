NORRIDGEWOCK – It is with unthinkable sadness that we share the untimely passing of our Sam, Dad, Grampy.

Samuel Frost Eames unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 4, 2020, at his home in Norridgewock.

Sam was born in Waterville, Maine, on Feb. 6, 1958, son of Donald and Ruth Eames. He grew up in Norridgewock and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1976, going on to attend the University of Maine at Orono. Later, he worked during the construction of SAPPI (then Scott Paper) for Rust Engineering. After 38 dedicated and hard working years, Sam recently retired in March 2020. He found this to be bittersweet, as he had developed many endearing friendships there.

In 1984, Sam married the love of his life and soulmate, Pamela Dionne. Married for 36 years, they shared many happy memories along with life’s trials and tribulations. Together, they raised two daughters, Chelsea and Alana, in their Norridgewock home. He wore his heart on this sleeve, always telling them he loved them and how proud he was of them. Having moved just up the street from his childhood home, Sam loyally and meticulously took care of the family properties and his parent’s well-being as they aged.

Sam was deeply rooted and fiercely loyal to his family and numerous friendships over the years. Family traditions of birthdays and holidays were always a constant, no matter what shift he may have worked at the mill. His gregarious personality led him to have many cherished friendships, both lifelong and new. His ease of conversation, sense of humor, and storytelling were second to none. He treated everyone with kindness and compassion.

Sam was a doting Grampy to Brecken and Nella; never missing an opportunity to make them laugh, teach them something, read a story, or jump in the lake to swim.

Many fond memories were made every summer, since Sam was a child, at the family camp on Lake Wesserunsett; boating, waterskiing, swimming, and sharing barbecues with family and friends. Skiing was one of his true passions; he was a Sugarloafer for many decades. He shared this passion with his family and hoped to enjoy more days on the slopes in his retirement. We’ll never be able to ride the chairlift without wishing he were there. Sam had many interests and hobbies, including cooking for his family, exercising, and many outdoor activities. He was also an avid reader and researcher of knowledge, taking to heart many stanzas of poetry pertaining to life. He loved music and had recently been teaching himself to play his new electric guitar.

There aren’t quite words to say how much he will be missed.

Sam leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Pamela D. Eames; daughters, Chelsea Johnson and husband Ryan of Skowhegan, Alana Eames and partner Andy of Bangor; two grandchildren, Brecken and Nella Johnson; siblings, Jonathan Eames and wife Andrea, and Susan Nutt and husband Bob, as well as many other relatives and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Don and Ruth Eames.

Due to pandemic restraints, it is impossible to commemorate Sam’s outstanding life at this time. A celebration will take place in the spring/summer. Please jot down your fondest memories to share with the family at that time.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Guest Book