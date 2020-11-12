Nov. 12, 1932: An equestrian statue of Leeds native Oliver Otis Howard is unveiled at the site of the Civil War’s Battle of Gettysburg, in which Howard fought as commander of XI Army Corps.
Pennsylvania Gov. Gifford Pinchot and Maine Gov. William Tudor Gardiner, who will become a wartime Army officer himself a decade later in Italy, both speak at the unveiling ceremony. They are accompanied by delegations from each state.
The statue depicts Howard accurately without his right arm, which was amputated because of the wounds he suffered in 1862 during the Peninsular Campaign. While he was recuperating, Brig. Gen. Philip Kearny, who had lost his left arm, joked that the two of them should shop for gloves together from then on.
At Gettysburg, Gardiner presents the statue of Howard. Bowdoin College President Kenneth Sills also speaks, reflective of the fact that Howard graduated from Bowdoin in 1850 at the age of 19.
“This statue is a symbol that this man saw his duty to his country both in military and civil service and performed his duty well,” Sills says. “To say that is sufficient praise for any man.”
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
