DAMARISCOTTA — Federal regulators have approved the merger of a pair of Maine-based banks.
Bangor Savings Bank and Damariscotta Bank & Trust will have a combined $5.9 billion in assets and more than 60 branch locations in Maine and New Hampshire, a spokesperson for Bangor Savings Bank said.
The banks said they received final approval for the merger from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Nov. 10.
The banks said the transaction is expected to close on Nov. 30.
The merger will ultimately give Bangor Savings Bank new locations in Maine’s midcoast region, the banks said in a statement.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Georgia man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery previously wrote racist messages, prosecutors say
-
Local & State
Russell Park in Lewiston reports 3 deaths, 129 cases; Androscoggin County schools deemed ‘yellow’
-
Business
Bangor, Damariscotta banks set to merge this month
-
Nation & World
Military voters fear their votes are part of unsupported fraud claim
-
Business
Trump to rush auction of oil drilling leases in Arctic before Biden takes over
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.