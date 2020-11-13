You probably are not yet aware of this lovely show. I can’t blame you, what with humans all around us dying, the White House about to change dramatically, and the unsettled holidays looming just down the street, but your night time TV viewing life is about to change, dramatically and comedically.

“Modern Love” is an early Christmas and Valentine’s Day gift combined.

SERIES INFO “Modern Love” Comedy, romance TV series based on the New York Times’ column that explores relationships, love and the human connection. Stars: Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia

Welcome “Modern Love,” based on an article by Julie Margaret Hogben, and created, written and directed by John Carney who wrote and directed “Begin Again” (2013), the story of a struggling singer/songwriter (Keira Knightley) and her record producer (Mark Ruffalo).

Carney, an Irish boy from Dublin, is about to become a film star. We’ve scanned previews of “Modern Love” season 1 and settled on the first which is: “When the Doorman is your Main Man.” It will knock the Ovaltine right out of your hand.

Maggie (Cristin Milioti) is a young book reviewer who lives in an hotel once owned by her family. Maggie comes and goes through the swinging brass and glass doors under the watchful eye of Guzmin (Laurentiu Possa), the doorman.

At first, as Guzman, a handsome man, maybe in his 70s, seems a bit creepy. You’ll see how he stands in front of his hotel where Maggie lives. Each boy who brings her home catches Guzman’s eye. Maggie hugs the boy but keeps an eye on Guzman’s reaction.

Guzman calls a cab. Say what? And the boy takes a hint and leaves.

“He’s not the one” Guzman says, looking straight ahead.

“He’s sweet.”

“He’s not for you.”

“We’ll see when he calls me.”

“He won’t call.”

And he doesn’t. Father figure? God’s angel? You’ll come to love him no matter who or what he is, and if you’re the father of a daughter as I was, (she had a Guzman) you’ll want him close to yours.

The story fills five years of this relationship through other guys, a pregnancy and a baby girl who grows to 6.

Slowly, Guzman grows warmer, and his care and advice does as well. We will tell you no more, the ending is your gift.

And there is Dev Patel’s story, and Anne Hathaway and Andy Garcia. It just gets better and better.

“Modern Love” streams on Amazon Prime.

J.P. Devine of Waterville is a former stage and screen actor.

