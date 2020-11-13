The Madison American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 39, recently donated backpacks filled with school supplies to seven area schools.

This year, because of the unknown at the beginning of the school year, the members reached out to the community. With the generosity of cash donations and school supplies from auxiliary members and community members, the organization was able to donate more than $700 worth of school supplies and backpacks to seven schools in the Madison-Anson area, according to a news release from the auxiliary.

Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for more than a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military, and their families both here and abroad. They volunteer millions of hours yearly, with a value of nearly $2 billion. As part of the world’s largest patriotic service organization, auxiliary volunteers across the country also step up to honor veterans and military through annual scholarships and with ALA Girls State programs, teaching high school juniors to be leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism.

To learn more about the auxiliary’s mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit ALAforVeterans.org or mainelegionpost39.org, or contact Robin Turek, president, American Legion Auxiliary Tardiff-Belanger Unit 39, P.O. Box 325, Madison, ME 04950, [email protected] or 207-696-8289.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: