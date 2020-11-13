AUGUSTA — An Augusta man’s alleged robbery of the Bangor Street McDonald’s was thwarted by some teenage good Samaritans.

Eric Connor Michael Bachand, 25, was arrested Thursday night and charged with robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating a condition of release, criminal mischief and assault.

Police said Bachand went into the McDonald’s restaurant around 7 p.m. Thursday and demanded cash. He didn’t display or say he had a weapon, but did make a general threat when he demanded the cash, according to Augusta police Sgt. Eric Lloyd.

Bachand obtained an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant and left on foot. Just outside the restaurant, however, he was stopped by two teenage boys who intervened, forced him to stop and held him until police arrived.

Lloyd said several bystanders assisted in trying to stop the robbery, including a teenage boy who Bachand allegedly assaulted at the scene. The bystander, Lloyd said, complained of pain and suffered a minor injury.

While the bystanders prevented Bachand from leaving the crime scene Thursday, Lloyd said doing so is not something police encourage people to do.

“There were two good Samaritans that stopped him outside, in the roadway,” Lloyd said. “We discourage that. Because you never know what could happen or what someone might be on.”

Police declined to release the identities of the youths who intervened, due to their ages.

Bachand was taken to Kennebec County jail, initially with no bail.

On Friday a judge set bail on that crime at $20,000, but his bail was also revoked on a previous case, so he’s expected to be held without bail until at least Feb. 9, when a court hearing is planned. Bachand’s bail conditions include he not use or possess alcohol or illegal drugs, not return to McDonald’s, and not to have any contact with two named victims.

Jacqueline Sartoris, an assistant district attorney, said Bachand’s conduct was concerning.

“This is a fairly significant escalation of violent conduct,” she said, adding that Bachand threatened and assaulted people, and also damaged some equipment at the restaurant.

Sartoris added his record includes 10 criminal matters since 2015, and that he was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ashley Slaton, representing Bachand at his initial court appearance Friday, said all his other recent offenses were driving-related offenses, and argued for bail of $1,000, with a contract for him to be supervised by Maine Pretrial Services.

The class B robbery charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

