UNION – Mrs. Donna J. (Harrington) Pollis, 84, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Lloyd A. Pollis. Donna was born March 26, 1936, in Lewiston. She is the daughter of the late Harold and Mabel (Smith) Harrington. She resided in Fayette for many years before moving to Union. Donna was a graduate of Kents Hill High School.Donna worked at Kennebec Valley Mental Health as a Community Support Case Worker for many years until her retirement in 2004.She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat and finding new restaurants, fishing, horseback riding, and motorcycles. She had a special place in her heart for animals. She treasured the time she spent with her family and friends.Donna is survived by her children Neil Pollis of Union, Craig Pollis of Winthrop, Keith E. Pollis and his wife Darcie of Chesterville, and Karen E. Lucarelli of North Carolina; and her sister-in-law Gloria Pollis of Gardiner. She is also the beloved grandmother to her 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.In addition to her parents and husband Lloyd, Donna is predeceased by her son Lloyd “Bill” Pollis, II and her daughter-in-law Linda Pollis.Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Fayette Mills Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, memories ad photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

