AUGUSTA – Nancy J. (Smith) York, 83, passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 11, 2020, after a long illness. She was the loving wife of her beloved husband, Carroll “Pidgie” York with whom she shared 64 years of marriage.

Nancy was born in 1937 in Augusta, to Anasthesia (Giroux) and Loring Smith.

She is survived by her children, Kip York and his wife Gail of South Carolina, Cindy York and her husband Bob Dore of Vassalboro, and Barry York and his wife Bonny of Augusta; her six grandchildren, Kristin, Sarah Cornish and her husband Brett, Dan, Matt, Aly and Jess; her stepgrandchildren, Doug MacDougall and his wife Yayoi and Jessie Mae Howe and her husband Ed; her five great-grandchildren, Jason, Arianna, Savannah, Hayden and Bradley; her step great-grandchildren Takuto and Linley and Liam; her daughters-in-law, Michelle and Debra; her oldest brother, Loring “Bud” Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, 10 siblings, and two sons, Thomas and Peter.

Per Nancy’s request there will be no service. Nancy will be cremated and her ashes spread in the ocean at a later date. The family would like to thank her hospice nurse, Theresa, for her kind and compassionate care, and her special niece, Kate for helping her and the family through this very difficult time.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta, Maine.

Condolences, memories ad photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice,

or the MaineGeneral Hospice

PO Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903

Guest Book