OAKLAND – Byron L. Wrigley Sr. 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and gave him peace.

Byron was born on April 29, 1939 to the late Karl Wrigley and Erma (Rowe) Wrigley and was a lifelong resident of Oakland, Maine. He graduated from Williams High School and married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen (Cunningham) Wrigley in 1958.

Byron loved anything to do with cars and trucks and worked for well over 50 years as a mechanic. He had a long career with CMP and started an auto salvage and wrecker business with his sons called BL Wrigley and Sons. He also owned and operated the Oakland Sunoco station during that time. In 1986, Byron started driving a school bus for the Messalonskee School District and eventually became their lead mechanic. Health issues forced him into retirement, but Byron loved working, so when he recovered, he became a crane operator for his son, Byron Jr.’s business, Central Maine Crane. After a couple of years, he retired again but he soon found that retirement was not for him and he became a truck driver for Hammond Lumber, a job he truly enjoyed.

Byron proudly served on the Oakland Town Council for 16 years. He loved his time of service to his beloved hometown. He was also a founding board member and elder of Kingdom Life Church in Oakland. He was known and loved by many in the community who knew him as their auto mechanic or their school bus driver, their town councilor or simply as “Grampy”.

Byron loved God, his family, car racing, and the Red Sox. Byron and his wife Kay were blessed with five children, 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, his daughters, Kimberly Dickson (Jim), Kathryn White (Dan), sons, Byron Jr. (Helen), Karl (Lisa), Jeffery, close cousin, Dana Wrigley, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Byron is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gerald (Jake) Wrigley, and sister, Rowena Bolduc.

Due to covid restrictions, there will be a celebration of life at a later time, to be determined. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Northern Light Continuing Care, Lakewood, Beacon Hospice, and his home care nurse and friend, Therese Bearor for their kindness and care for Byron.

Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com.

﻿

Guest Book